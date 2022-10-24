Aragon Price Tops $1.63 (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $68.24 million and $8.17 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,958,140 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

