Aragon Price Tops $1.63 (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $68.24 million and $8.17 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002973 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,958,140 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars.
