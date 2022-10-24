Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

