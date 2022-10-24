Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Bank of America

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $89.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

