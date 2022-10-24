Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 702,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $883.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

