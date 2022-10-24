Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $7.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $5.45 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,162,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 0.2 %

AMBP opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,332.89%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

