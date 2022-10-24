Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.93% of Arvinas worth $20,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARVN. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,131.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 31.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ARVN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

