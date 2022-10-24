ASD Achieves Market Cap of $67.91 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. ASD has a total market cap of $67.91 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,334.10 or 1.00005206 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003318 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023484 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00057878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022701 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005123 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10495229 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,703,295.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

