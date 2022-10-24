Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $20.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

NYSE ASPN opened at $9.38 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $379.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 46.7% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 310,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

