Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 3.4 %

ASPN opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.26. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,302,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2,363.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 170.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.