Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $82,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 200,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 93,670 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,328. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

