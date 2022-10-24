Assetmark Inc. Has $259.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,089,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,787 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $259,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.08. 11,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,637. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $60.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

