Assetmark Inc. Has $375.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,913 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.57% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $375,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.53. 343,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,273,877. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $64.26.

