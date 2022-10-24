Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368,259 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $103,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $127,425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,698,000 after buying an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $46.64. 15,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $60.86.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

