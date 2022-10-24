Assetmark Inc. Purchases 329,538 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 18.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $959,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MGV traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,569. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.33.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

