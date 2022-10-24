Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,599 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $65,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,547,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,846,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,034,000 after buying an additional 96,691 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,864,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,667. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.42 and a 1 year high of $798.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

