Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,659 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $75,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.0% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

GILD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.28. 93,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,547,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

