Assetmark Inc. Sells 21,835 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,835 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $142,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,102,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,710. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

