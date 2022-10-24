Assetmark Inc. Sells 78,679 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,679 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 4.97% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $70,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $503,422,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 493,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 151,802 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 263,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 509,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 90,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IPAC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.64. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $68.04.

