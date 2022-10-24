Assetmark Inc. Sells 902,772 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,772 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $167,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.04. 163,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,020. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

