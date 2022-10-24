AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Down 2.5 %
AstroNova stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.50 and a beta of 0.69. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.
Institutional Trading of AstroNova
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.