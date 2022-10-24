AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.50 and a beta of 0.69. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 50.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in AstroNova by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

