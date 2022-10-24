Athena Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Athena Investment Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $116.24. The company had a trading volume of 217,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.66 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

