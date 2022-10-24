Athena Investment Management Buys 235 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,082. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

