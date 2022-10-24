Athena Investment Management Buys New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.64. 78,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.24. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

