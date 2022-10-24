Athena Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.74. 119,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,111,804. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

