Athena Investment Management Takes $351,000 Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWONA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FWONA traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. 241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.