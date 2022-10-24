Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.2 %

MAA stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,098. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.