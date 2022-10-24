Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 194369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Aurcana Silver Trading Up 100.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

