AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,389.63

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,389.63 and last traded at $2,381.70, with a volume of 2570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,301.03.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,395.13.

AutoZone Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,201.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,134.46.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

