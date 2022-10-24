AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,533.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZO. Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,395.13.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,287.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,201.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,134.46. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

