Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $822.12 million and $109.08 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $8.49 or 0.00044116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.07 or 0.99984393 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00056835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,842,453 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,842,452.84157494 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.66211274 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $92,630,740.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

