AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $893.29 million, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,669.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $386,480. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 208.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 217,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 104.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth $3,204,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 138.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

