B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.13. 460,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,722,422. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $42,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

