Badger DAO (BADGER) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.11 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $3.32 or 0.00017162 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $41.67 million and $2.11 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.88 or 0.28334104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.