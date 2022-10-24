Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.89

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 10203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.
Bancolombia Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24.
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7403 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
