Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $70.30 and last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 8576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.70.

The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

