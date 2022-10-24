Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 96 ($1.16) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of PRS REIT from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
PRS REIT Price Performance
Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.08) on Thursday. PRS REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 80.20 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £491.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23.
PRS REIT Company Profile
The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.
