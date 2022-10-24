Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 9,700 ($117.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($120.83) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 7,700 ($93.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,350 ($112.98).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,366 ($89.00). 464,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,384.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,862.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,725.15.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.