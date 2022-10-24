Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) is Ibex Investors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Barfresh Food Group accounts for about 5.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 11.14% of Barfresh Food Group worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRFH. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,082. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

