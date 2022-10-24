Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.9 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $225.58 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

