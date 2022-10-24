Beldex Trading Up 4% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $150.69 million and $1.49 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.39 or 0.06926524 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.