Benin Management CORP Acquires 1,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 107,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 515,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 177,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

