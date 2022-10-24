Benin Management CORP Has $163,000 Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 141.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,000. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

