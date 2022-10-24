Benin Management CORP Has $4.70 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.8% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.92. The company had a trading volume of 91,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

