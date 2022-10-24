Benin Management CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 0.8% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.89. 41,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,356. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

