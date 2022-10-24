Benin Management CORP Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,093 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Up 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

KO stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 356,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,671,811. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $247.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.