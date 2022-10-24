Berenberg Bank Boosts Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 115

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 114 ($1.38) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 123.60 ($1.49).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 90.58 ($1.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.80. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 90.29%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

