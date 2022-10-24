Berenberg Bank Lowers Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 630

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 630 ($7.61) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.25) to GBX 546 ($6.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Investec raised Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.00.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $6.09 during midday trading on Monday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.