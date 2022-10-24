Berenberg Bank Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($45.92) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on GFT Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of GFT traded up €2.80 ($2.86) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €33.40 ($34.08). 133,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,979. The stock has a market cap of $879.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.76 and a 200-day moving average of €37.41. GFT Technologies has a 1-year low of €27.70 ($28.27) and a 1-year high of €49.00 ($50.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

