Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,494 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 984 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Best Buy by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

