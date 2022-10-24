Biconomy Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a total market cap of $86.85 million and approximately $22.12 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.59 or 0.28371573 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011081 BTC.

About Biconomy

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,707,962 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

